March 27, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning United Airlines Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
United Airlines Holdings UAL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.44%. Currently, United Airlines Holdings has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion.

Buying $1000 In UAL: If an investor had bought $1000 of UAL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,438.00 today based on a price of $73.53 for UAL at the time of writing.

United Airlines Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

