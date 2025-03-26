March 26, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Johnson Controls Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Johnson Controls Intl JCI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.15%. Currently, Johnson Controls Intl has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In JCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of JCI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,124.20 today based on a price of $82.76 for JCI at the time of writing.

Johnson Controls Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

