$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Commercial Metals CMC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.33%. Currently, Commercial Metals has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion.

Buying $100 In CMC: If an investor had bought $100 of CMC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $332.33 today based on a price of $48.82 for CMC at the time of writing.

Commercial Metals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

