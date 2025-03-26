March 26, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Williams-Sonoma WSM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.73%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In WSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WSM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,176.47 today based on a price of $165.36 for WSM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

