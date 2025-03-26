In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms META alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.25 8.69 9.95 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 21.21 6.40 6.07 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 10.49 0.92 1.82 1.98% $9.27 $17.16 1.69% Pinterest Inc 12.97 4.94 6.63 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 41.48 4.21 8.92 3.04% $0.33 $1.6 -4.6% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 139 2.25 3.32 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% CarGurus Inc 158.75 6.12 3.77 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% Yelp Inc 19.99 3.29 1.88 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 8.54 0.69 1.50 0.25% $0.14 $0.37 -1.65% Tripadvisor Inc 383.25 2.28 1.21 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 29.51 0.99 1.33 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Hello Group Inc 8.31 0.66 0.82 1.66% $0.56 $1.05 -1.43% Average 75.77 2.98 3.39 7.53% $4.31 $7.14 3.68%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends can be discerned:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 26.25 significantly below the industry average by 0.35x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.69 , which is 2.92x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.95 , which is 2.94x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% is 4.47% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 6.56x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion , which indicates 5.54x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.63% exceeds the industry average of 3.68%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, showcasing robust financial health and growth prospects.

