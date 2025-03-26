Assessing Microsoft's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 31.84 9.70 11.28 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 36.13 25.80 7.88 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 125.93 18.51 16.34 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 107.32 19.73 15.71 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 45.17 52.55 13.23 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 27.12 7.93 4.45 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 447.34 13.67 14.96 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.19 3.13 6.03 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 45.79 26.59 8.34 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 27.90 9.92 7.98 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.75 2.25 4.03 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 35.82 5.45 3.25 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 20.57 16.97 1.34 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 73.70 106.48 2.21 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 80.9 23.77 8.13 7.41% $0.65 $1.36 12.5%

After a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 31.84 is lower than the industry average by 0.39x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.7 , which is well below the industry average by 0.41x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.28 , which is 1.39x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% that is 0.76% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 56.6x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $47.83 Billion is 35.17x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 12.27% compared to the industry average of 12.5%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit indicate strong profitability and operational efficiency, while the low revenue growth suggests slower expansion compared to industry peers.

