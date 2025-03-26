Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning JPMorgan Chase Stock In The Last 20 Years

JPMorgan Chase JPM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.63%. Currently, JPMorgan Chase has a market capitalization of $711.47 billion.

Buying $1000 In JPM: If an investor had bought $1000 of JPM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,429.20 today based on a price of $254.45 for JPM at the time of writing.

JPMorgan Chase's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.