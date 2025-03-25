March 25, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

MARA Holdings MARA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 79.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 96.21%. Currently, MARA Holdings has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In MARA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MARA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $28,500.00 today based on a price of $14.20 for MARA at the time of writing.

MARA Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

