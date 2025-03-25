$1000 Invested In SPX Technologies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

SPX Technologies SPXC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.63%. Currently, SPX Technologies has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPXC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPXC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,540.80 today based on a price of $139.51 for SPXC at the time of writing.

SPX Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

