If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.97%. Currently, First Citizens BancShares has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCNCA: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCNCA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,302.19 today based on a price of $1880.00 for FCNCA at the time of writing.

First Citizens BancShares's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

