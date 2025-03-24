March 24, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Antero Resources 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Antero Resources AR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 100.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 118.36%. Currently, Antero Resources has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion.

Buying $100 In AR: If an investor had bought $100 of AR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,532.56 today based on a price of $41.51 for AR at the time of writing.

Antero Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

