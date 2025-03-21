Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kinross Gold 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kinross Gold KGC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.82%. Currently, Kinross Gold has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion.

Buying $100 In KGC: If an investor had bought $100 of KGC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $494.31 today based on a price of $12.20 for KGC at the time of writing.

Kinross Gold's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

