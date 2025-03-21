Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Booking Holdings Stock In The Last 10 Years

Booking Holdings BKNG has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.01%. Currently, Booking Holdings has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In BKNG: If an investor had bought $1000 of BKNG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,005.60 today based on a price of $4617.26 for BKNG at the time of writing.

Booking Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

