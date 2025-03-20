$100 Invested In Ventas 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Ventas VTR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.38%. Currently, Ventas has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion.

Buying $100 In VTR: If an investor had bought $100 of VTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $294.39 today based on a price of $67.71 for VTR at the time of writing.

Ventas's Performance Over Last 5 Years

