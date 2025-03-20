March 20, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Enterprise Prods Partners 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Enterprise Prods Partners EPD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.66%. Currently, Enterprise Prods Partners has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In EPD: If an investor had bought $1000 of EPD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,565.84 today based on a price of $34.14 for EPD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

