$100 Invested In Eaton Corp 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Eaton Corp ETN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.03%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion.

Buying $100 In ETN: If an investor had bought $100 of ETN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $435.44 today based on a price of $295.40 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

