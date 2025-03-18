March 18, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 10 Years

Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.98%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion.

Buying $100 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $100 of AAPL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $668.78 today based on a price of $212.60 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

