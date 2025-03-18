March 18, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Taylor Morrison Home TMHC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 49.26%. Currently, Taylor Morrison Home has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMHC: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMHC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,166.26 today based on a price of $58.18 for TMHC at the time of writing.

Taylor Morrison Home's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

