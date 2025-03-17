March 17, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Old Republic Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Old Republic Intl ORI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.85%. Currently, Old Republic Intl has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORI: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,635.28 today based on a price of $37.50 for ORI at the time of writing.

Old Republic Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

