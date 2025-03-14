March 14, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Freeport-McMoRan Stock In The Last 5 Years

Freeport-McMoRan FCX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.07%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,225.96 today based on a price of $38.75 for FCX at the time of writing.

Freeport-McMoRan's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

