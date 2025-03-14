March 14, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Visa V has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.38%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $639.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In V: If an investor had bought $1000 of V stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,958.34 today based on a price of $331.40 for V at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

