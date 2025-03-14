March 14, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Simon Property Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Simon Property Group SPG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.32%. Currently, Simon Property Group has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPG: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,450.37 today based on a price of $161.21 for SPG at the time of writing.

Simon Property Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SPGSimon Property Group Inc
$161.211.08%

