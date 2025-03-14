March 14, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Fair Isaac FICO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 31.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.93%. Currently, Fair Isaac has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion.

Buying $100 In FICO: If an investor had bought $100 of FICO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $747.84 today based on a price of $1799.90 for FICO at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Momentum85.92
Growth63.28
Quality-
Value8.30
Short
Medium
Long
