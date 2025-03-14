March 14, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Howmet Aerospace Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Howmet Aerospace HWM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 56.24%. Currently, Howmet Aerospace has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion.

Buying $100 In HWM: If an investor had bought $100 of HWM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $942.15 today based on a price of $124.65 for HWM at the time of writing.

Howmet Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

HWM Logo
HWMHowmet Aerospace Inc
$125.942.59%

