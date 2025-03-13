March 13, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Exxon Mobil Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Exxon Mobil XOM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.17%. Currently, Exxon Mobil has a market capitalization of $471.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In XOM: If an investor had bought $1000 of XOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,150.77 today based on a price of $108.67 for XOM at the time of writing.

Exxon Mobil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

