March 13, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Coherent COHR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.27%. Currently, Coherent has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In COHR: If an investor had bought $1000 of COHR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,765.96 today based on a price of $61.49 for COHR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

