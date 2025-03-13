March 13, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In GE Aerospace 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
GE Aerospace GE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.42%. Currently, GE Aerospace has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In GE: If an investor had bought $1000 of GE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,803.02 today based on a price of $193.00 for GE at the time of writing.

GE Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GEGE Aerospace
$193.00-1.03%

