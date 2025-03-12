March 12, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UBS Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
UBS Gr UBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.71%. Currently, UBS Gr has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion.

Buying $100 In UBS: If an investor had bought $100 of UBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $417.52 today based on a price of $31.92 for UBS at the time of writing.

UBS Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UBSUBS Group AG
$31.921.72%

Momentum64.73
Growth88.04
Quality27.45
Value-
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

