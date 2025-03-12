Here's How Much $100 Invested In RB Global 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

RB Global RBA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.63%. Currently, RB Global has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion.

Buying $100 In RBA: If an investor had bought $100 of RBA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $390.87 today based on a price of $97.60 for RBA at the time of writing.

RB Global's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.