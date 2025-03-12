Here's How Much $100 Invested In Jones Lang LaSalle 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.09%. Currently, Jones Lang LaSalle has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion.

Buying $100 In JLL: If an investor had bought $100 of JLL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $224.93 today based on a price of $252.98 for JLL at the time of writing.

Jones Lang LaSalle's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

