$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Mastercard MA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.58%. Currently, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $476.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In MA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $21,003.62 today based on a price of $522.25 for MA at the time of writing.

Mastercard's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.