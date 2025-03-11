March 11, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning T-Mobile US Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
T-Mobile US TMUS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.89%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $293.61 billion.

Buying $100 In TMUS: If an investor had bought $100 of TMUS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $790.48 today based on a price of $257.16 for TMUS at the time of writing.

T-Mobile US's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

