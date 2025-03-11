$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Liberty Media FWONK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.68%. Currently, Liberty Media has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In FWONK: If an investor had bought $1000 of FWONK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,001.04 today based on a price of $84.78 for FWONK at the time of writing.

Liberty Media's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.