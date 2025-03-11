March 11, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Monolithic Power Systems 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.34%. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion.

Buying $100 In MPWR: If an investor had bought $100 of MPWR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,714.10 today based on a price of $565.89 for MPWR at the time of writing.

Monolithic Power Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

