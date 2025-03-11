$100 Invested In Monolithic Power Systems 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.34%. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion.

Buying $100 In MPWR: If an investor had bought $100 of MPWR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,714.10 today based on a price of $565.89 for MPWR at the time of writing.

Monolithic Power Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

