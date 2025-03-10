March 10, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In FedEx 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
FedEx FDX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.25%. Currently, FedEx has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion.

Buying $1000 In FDX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FDX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,541.34 today based on a price of $246.01 for FDX at the time of writing.

FedEx's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

FDXFedEx Corp
$246.01-2.59%

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

