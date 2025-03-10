March 10, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In LPL Finl Hldgs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.07%. Currently, LPL Finl Hldgs has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In LPLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of LPLA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,760.92 today based on a price of $311.07 for LPLA at the time of writing.

LPL Finl Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

