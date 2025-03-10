March 10, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Occidental Petroleum 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Occidental Petroleum OXY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.09%. Currently, Occidental Petroleum has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion.

Buying $100 In OXY: If an investor had bought $100 of OXY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $397.69 today based on a price of $47.29 for OXY at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

