Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CACI International 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CACI International CACI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.57%. Currently, CACI International has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In CACI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CACI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,662.18 today based on a price of $387.17 for CACI at the time of writing.

CACI International's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

