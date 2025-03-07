$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Guidewire Software GWRE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.93%. Currently, Guidewire Software has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion.

Buying $100 In GWRE: If an investor had bought $100 of GWRE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $349.20 today based on a price of $173.24 for GWRE at the time of writing.

Guidewire Software's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.