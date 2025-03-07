March 7, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning O'Reilly Automotive Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.2%. Currently, O'Reilly Automotive has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion.

Buying $100 In ORLY: If an investor had bought $100 of ORLY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $645.70 today based on a price of $1319.01 for ORLY at the time of writing.

O'Reilly Automotive's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ORLY Logo
ORLYO'Reilly Automotive Inc
$1319.01-0.91%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum83.77
Growth57.87
Quality-
Value18.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved