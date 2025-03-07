March 7, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

CRH CRH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.88%. Currently, CRH has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion.

Buying $100 In CRH: If an investor had bought $100 of CRH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $313.31 today based on a price of $97.91 for CRH at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

