March 6, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Acuity Brands 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Acuity Brands AYI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.06%. Currently, Acuity Brands has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion.

Buying $100 In AYI: If an investor had bought $100 of AYI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $970.78 today based on a price of $280.36 for AYI at the time of writing.

Acuity Brands's Performance Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AYI Logo
AYIAcuity Brands Inc
$280.361.27%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved