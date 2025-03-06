$100 Invested In Acuity Brands 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Acuity Brands AYI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.06%. Currently, Acuity Brands has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion.

Buying $100 In AYI: If an investor had bought $100 of AYI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $970.78 today based on a price of $280.36 for AYI at the time of writing.

Acuity Brands's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.