Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Packaging Corp of America Stock In The Last 5 Years

Packaging Corp of America PKG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.92%. Currently, Packaging Corp of America has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion.

Buying $1000 In PKG: If an investor had bought $1000 of PKG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,414.98 today based on a price of $205.37 for PKG at the time of writing.

Packaging Corp of America's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

