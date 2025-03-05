March 5, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Pure Storage PSTG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.25%. Currently, Pure Storage has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion.

Buying $100 In PSTG: If an investor had bought $100 of PSTG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $383.26 today based on a price of $51.90 for PSTG at the time of writing.

Pure Storage's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

