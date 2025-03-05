March 5, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Williams Companies WMB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.98%. Currently, Williams Companies has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion.

Buying $100 In WMB: If an investor had bought $100 of WMB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $373.12 today based on a price of $55.93 for WMB at the time of writing.

Williams Companies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WMB Logo
WMBWilliams Companies Inc
$55.91-1.57%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved