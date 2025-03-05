March 5, 2025 9:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Insmed Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Insmed INSM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.74%. Currently, Insmed has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In INSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of INSM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,576.41 today based on a price of $77.60 for INSM at the time of writing.

Insmed's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

INSM Logo
INSMInsmed Inc
$77.600.51%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved