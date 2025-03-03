If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

PDD Holdings PDD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.09%. Currently, PDD Holdings has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion.

Buying $100 In PDD: If an investor had bought $100 of PDD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $311.74 today based on a price of $112.21 for PDD at the time of writing.

PDD Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

