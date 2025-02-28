February 28, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In MARA Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

MARA Holdings MARA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 58.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 72.93%. Currently, MARA Holdings has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion.

Buying $100 In MARA: If an investor had bought $100 of MARA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,588.92 today based on a price of $13.96 for MARA at the time of writing.

MARA Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

