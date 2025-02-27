$1000 Invested In Cognizant Tech Solns 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.38%. Currently, Cognizant Tech Solns has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In CTSH: If an investor had bought $1000 of CTSH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,928.44 today based on a price of $83.99 for CTSH at the time of writing.

Cognizant Tech Solns's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.