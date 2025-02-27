February 27, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Wintrust Finl WTFC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.91%. Currently, Wintrust Finl has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In WTFC: If an investor had bought $1000 of WTFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,224.77 today based on a price of $123.30 for WTFC at the time of writing.

Wintrust Finl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

